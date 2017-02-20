Helping You Find Out Bug Control With These Basic Tips

Homeowners and renters alike know the anxiety pests can cause. Pests like rats and insects can cause great distress, as well as being a carrier of diseases. Be certain to take decisive steps to eliminate them by incorporating the following advice.

Do not assume that pests are completely gone just because you have not seen any. If your exterminator wants to come back for a follow-up, you should follow their advice. There is a good chance that there is still a small population in your home that could have come from eggs, so listen to the professional and stick to the follow-up appointment.

Kill ants around your home using an easy-to-make home concoction. Combine borax and sugar in a jar in a 1:1 ratio. Sprinkle the mixture around the outside of your home at its foundation and anywhere else you've noticed ants. The sugar will attract the ants, while the borax will kill them.

If you are seeing a large number of bugs indoors, slowly circle the perimeter of your house. Try to find any small openings where bugs could get in. Look closely near your chimney and the siding. If you locate a hole, buy silicone caulk and get the area fixed to the best of your ability.

Termites can be a major problem for any homeowner; they can eat away at your house. One way to prevent them from getting in is by using sealant in your basement. This is a prime spot for them to enter. The best part is that sealant is not expensive and is easy to put on yourself.

Try using hairspray to kill any flying insects. It is safe for humans and pets, but not so much for flying insects. It sticks to the bugs, which makes it impossible for them to make their way to food and water. This tip is great if you have wasps or bees in the home and you want to keep your distance.

Check to see if your windows or screens are cracked or ripped as insects can easily penetrate any inconsistencies in your infrastructure. If you see that a seal has been broken, make sure that you fix this or get it replaced immediately so that it does not become an issue in the future.

Check all of your exterior doors thoroughly. You have to make sure that no daylight is shining through the bottom of them all. Some doors to pay special attention to are your front door and your exterior garage door. If you see daylight, try adjusting the height of their thresholds and possibly adding some weather striping to them.

Never leave food out longer than you need to. If you make a habit of leaving food out you will almost definitely run into a pest problem from time to time. If you, instead, make a habit of cleaning up after your food mess right away each time you will do a lot to keep pests away.

Leaving food crumbs on the floors of your home is uncleanly, but did you know that it could cause an ant infestation? Ants love the smell of food and leaving it around is giving them an invitation to enter your home. Clean up after yourself and store uneaten food in your fridge.

If you can, try to eliminate pests without using pesticides. Although pesticides can get rid of insects, most of them are very toxic and can harm people if enough is breathed in. Therefore, try using an IPM approach. This approach involves using no chemicals so that you can eliminate pests without causing harm to anyone.

The cleaner your home is, the less likely you are to have bugs infest your home. Bugs actually feed off of the crumbs that are dropped on your floor or in your couch cushions. An unclean home is a perfect place for bugs and pests to breed and become out of control.

Remove dead trees and shrubbery. If you let these dead plants just sit around, you are begging for pests to hang out around your home. Instead, be proactive and remove them the minute you can. If it's not a full tree, but simply a few branches, cut them off immediately.

If you decide to use pesticides to eliminate pest, make sure you select a pesticide adapted to your situation. You should read the label carefully to make sure the product can be used inside a home and keep the product away from your food, children and pets at all times.

To reduce mosquitoes and the West Nile Virus they carry, change the water in your birdbath completely every three days. It's important to do the same for any standing water, be it a bucket, kiddie pool or other water trap. Don't let water pool on your exterior either to ensure no mosquitoes breed there.

Boric acid can eradicate a whole colony of silverfish if used right! Place a small measured amount of household cleaner containing boric acid into hard to reach places. Silverfish will usually feel attracted to the acid and carry it back to their nests. This is said to have killed colonies of silverfish in a short amount of time.

If your pet has a flea problem, you should vacuum your floor frequently. Fleas and eggs can harbor in the carpet and turn into a big infestation. Your pet will need a regular flea control method. If your home's flea problem gets out of control, you may need to call in an professional exterminator.

One all natural pest control that not many people know of is tobacco. Make a tobacco spray to spray on your plants by placing one cup of tobacco in a gallon of water. Let the mixture steep for 24 hours and then spray on the leaves of your plants. Avoid spraying this mixture on tomatoes to protect your family.

Don't underestimate the power bugs have to thoroughly invade your home! Although they come out at night to feed in your kitchen or drink in the bathroom, they live inside the walls, in heating vents and under floor boards. When you address your pest control problem, make sure to hit every inch of the dwelling.

Pest control does not have to be impossible. You do not have to spend hundreds of dollars on professional extermination services. Just use the tips that you have read in this article. Before long, you will drive those unwanted visitors out of your home so that you can live in peace again.