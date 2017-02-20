Natural Pest Control Techniques That Truly Work

Pests cause ruin for millions of homeowners every year. If you live in any kind of home, you are one day going to have to deal with some kind of pest. The important thing to remember is that you can handle it. Here are some smart ways for you to handle pests.

Ask your exterminator what the risks of using their pesticides are. Everything comes with some level of risk, and some chemicals can be very dangerous for children or pets. If your exterminator is unsure you should find out before you let them proceed. It is definitely better to be safe than sorry.

If you have crevices and cracks located in your home, make sure that you seal them off as soon as you can. Insects, and even small rodents, will use these cracks to get into your home, no matter how small these cracks are. They will be locked out tight if you seal up these small openings.

If you want to know for sure that termites are infesting your home, get a trained dog to sniff them out, not just a human. A human can be effective, but not as effective as a dog. Well-trained dogs can inspect the entire house. Dogs are attuned to odors like methane that are released when wood is eaten by termites.

Mix equal parts of sugar and borax together for an all natural pest control. Place the concoction into a glass jar and punch holes in the lid for a reusable container. Sprinkle the all-natural product along the outside of your house. Ants will be attracted to the concoction and will carry it back to their nest effectively ridding your home of ants.

Check to see that all of your food is airtight and sealed efficiently. If food is not sealed properly, it will give off an odor, which will attract a wide range of insects. This could lead to an infestation, which can cost you a lot of time and money in the long run.

Are their cockroaches in your home? The best way to kill these creatures is to sprinkle borax in places where cockroaches hide. Put all your food away and leave a few scraps to attract the cockroaches to a certain area sprinkled with borax, such as a cupboard or a crack where they hide.

There are few things more unpleasant in life than walking into your kitchen for a bite to eat, only to see some unwanted visitors eating crumbs on your kitchen counter! If you want to minimize your chances of developing an ant problem, make sure to always put away any food immediately.

The simplest and most obvious way to keep pests away from the inside and outside of your home? Keep it clean! A clean house is a pest-free house. Pests like to thrive in damp and dirty areas, so if they can't find a place like that in your house, then they won't want to stay there!

If you have a rodent problem, remember that they will eat just about anything. Peanut butter, cheese, savory foods, cheese and more are all great for traps. Even spoiled, inedible foods will work for trapping rats and mice.

A collection of recyclables can attract pests. You need to keep your recycling outside if you can. However, if you cannot do this, then ensure you thoroughly rinse all items that you put inside. It is best to use sealed recycling containers whenever you get rid of your garbage so that you don't attract pests.

If you have mouse holes, put a piece of steel wool into the hole. Mice will see the steel wool blocking their hole and attempt to chew through it, and the steel particles will kill them. Therefore, use wood putty that is mixed with a little steel wool in order to prevent rodents from coming in your home.

To ensure ants don't move into your home, mix 1c sugar and 1c borax in a 1 quart jar. Hammer holes into the lid with a nail and then use the jar to spread the mixture around your foundation, doors, windows and the baseboards on the inside, too. The sugar attracts ants while the Borax kills them.

Create a break between your landscaping and your foundation. Pests will often prefer to crawl in the shadows and under things. When you leave a clear boundary between your yard and your foundation, pests will be less likely to happen into your home, opting to stay in the safety and cool of the lawn.

To keep mosquitoes from crashing your outdoor party, place citronella candles around the tables. They make a nice decoration, and the scent will keep the mosquitoes away. You can put candles in decorative pots of suitable sizes if you want them to be more decorative. Use them from dusk and through the evening when mosquitoes are more likely to come out.

Do not buy used furniture if you do not want to bring pests into your home. Bed bugs and many other pests can hide for weeks without food in a couch, mattress or upholstered chair. If you that there is a pest problem in your area you should never bring in used furniture.

If you use the tips in this article, you will notice that your pest problem starts to decrease. Pests are always out there waiting to pounce on your home, but if you are diligent and catch early signs, you can avoid a big problem. Handling your pests can be easier than you thought.