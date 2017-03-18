Smart Organic Gardening Concepts For A Healthier Garden!

In the gardening world, it is important to to try to grow and maintain the best plants that you can. That is where smart gardening techniques come in handy. This will help you grow the most plentiful, beautiful and healthiest plants that you can. Follow these tips to become a better gardener.

When deciding to take up gardening, it is important to study and know your geographical area. Some vegetation simply can't survive a northern winter. Contrarily, some plants can't survive a Texas summer. As such, it is important to know where you are and what the plants that you intend on growing can handle.

Before you even place the first plant in your garden, you need to check the composition of your soil. Many nurseries offer a soil analysis service, which will tell you what nutrients your soil is lacking and what you can do about it. You can often find Cooperative Extension offices that provide this service, which can help to make your garden flourish.

When you do gardening, make sure that you have a good pair of gardening gloves. Gardening is rough on your hands. Thorns and sharp branches can hurt your hands if they are not protected by gloves. Sometimes you cannot see what is in a bush when you stick your hand in there to prune. Wearing a pair of gardening gloves will make sure that your hands will not be injured.

Do not forget the sun when deciding on a place for a garden. Gardens need sun. Almost all flowering plants and vegetables grow best in excellent sunlight. Vegetables like tomatoes require a lot of sunlight and will not produce without it. If there are trees above the area, trim them back or look for another location because a garden without sun is doomed to failure.

Growing your own vegetable garden, whether large or small, offers many benefits. You will eat better! Fresh vegetables offer more vitamins than those which have been processed. Planting and doing upkeep on your garden will also help provide exercise which leads to better fitness. It will also save you a significant amount of money at the grocery store!

Get the most out of garden space by growing compatible crops. When growing a crop like tomatoes, plant lettuce and spinach in between to grow in the shade of the taller plants. This will maximize the space used in the garden. Also, grow plants which mature at different times alongside each other like carrots and radishes. The radishes will be ready in only thirty days while it takes much longer for the carrots to mature.

If you are gardening in containers, be sure each container has a drainage system to prevent water from pooling. Lining the bottom of a container with small rocks or pebbles can also help with water drainage for container gardening. Allowing water to sit for extended periods can rot the root system of your plants.

Utilize proper tools and keep them in tip-top shape to lessen the stress on your body when you're gardening. Spades and hoes should be periodically sharpened to keep them working at their best. If you have the space, choose tools such as long handled spades that allow you to stand while working. The better you feel after gardening, the more often you'll enjoy getting your hands dirty!

When gardening, it is critical to shield your knees as much as possible. Bending over for extended periods can be harmful to your joints and muscles. If you have trouble with this, kneel instead of bending while gardening. You can buy a knee pad, put it on the ground and kneel on it so that you wont have to deal with knee pain.

To spice up a dull garden, try using climbing plants. A climbing plant can add visual interest to a fence or tree and are a great way to hide any unattractive structures. As an added bonus, most climbing plants are very low maintenance. Kiwi vine, climbing snapdragon and morning glories are all great choices.

Spacing is one important factor in gardening. Many people don't realize exactly how much space a plant needs when it grows. Proper spacing is important not just to accommodate the plants' sizes but also for air circulation. Keep this in mind when appropriating spots to plant your seeds.

As you can see, there is a lot of very useful pointers that can help you get better results. It requires a lot of work and patience, but it will be worth it in the end. By following the above tips, you are well on your way to becoming a more successful gardener.