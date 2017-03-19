Find Out New Organic Gardening Techniques With These Basic Tips

In the gardening world, it is important to to try to grow and maintain the best plants that you can. That is where smart gardening techniques come in handy. This will help you grow the most plentiful, beautiful and healthiest plants that you can. Follow these tips to become a better gardener.

After planting your garden, maintaining it is still a work in progress. Throughout the summer season, it is a must for a gardener to continue to prune, pick or deadhead blooms. Gardening can be physically exhausting with hauling dirt and digging holes, but at the end of the day, your hard work is paid off by seeing the beauty that you have created.

You need to be realistic about what your garden can and can't produce. No matter how tempting a particular vegetable may be, if it's not suitable for your climate, it's not going to grow well. You'll get more out of your garden if you focus on plants that are right for your area.

Pass on the gardening love. Once you have a great crop of vegetables, be sure to share some with friends and family. This simple act of kindness can be a huge motivator for you and a big act of generosity to those around you! Plus, you may inspire others to start a garden of their own!

To make a dull plant look greener, bury match heads near the plant's base. The primary reason for a plant looking dull or faded is sulfur deficiency. Putting match heads in the soil around the plant will allow the soil to absorb the sulfur and feed it back to the plant.

Most people design their gardens with plants in their hands and a shovel. However, the best idea is to wait to choose your plants after you have decided upon a layout or landscaping design. Once you have completed the landscaping, move on to the last step to your garden; planting your favorite flowers, shrubs and trees.

Grow crops that have a high value to you. Planting flowers that are attractive can be great. However, planting fruits and vegetables that you consume on a regular basis will save you money and allow you to eat healthier. It can be anything from tomatoes and carrots for your salads to herbs for seasoning.

Save seeds from the garden for a new crop next time. Not only are seeds expensive, but why even bother with going to the store when they can be obtained from the previous crop. The convenience from having a steady supply on hand is also a plus. Use vegetables that are harvested when fully ripe such as melons, tomatoes, beans and squash for best results.

Consult the pros. If you are starting a garden for the first time, it's a good idea to look for professional help. This doesn't necessarily mean going to the trouble of hiring a landscape architect. You can find plenty of great advice online, in gardening books, magazines and tv shows. A good idea is to look for regional resources, such as a website devoted to gardening in your area, or a local garden center. Whatever method you choose, don't be afraid to make mistakes, and above all - have fun designing your new garden!

A great first step to having a successful organic garden is to test the acidity of the soil in your garden. The ideal number is 6.5, if your soil is on the low end, it's too acidic and if it's on the high end it's too alkaline. Neither of those situations lends itself to a successful garden. So by purchasing a soil testing kit before planting, you will assure yourself a beautiful organic garden in the summer.

Plant evergreen shrubs. Certain shrubs can provide triple duty throughout the year: they bear leaves year-round, produce flowers, and sometimes have ornamental fruit that attracts birds and other wildlife. This makes them very desirable in any landscape design. Excellent varieties are Berberis, Holly, Camellia Japonica, Ceanothus, Viburnum and Skimmia. Most will survive in any conditions.

Spacing is one important factor in gardening. Many people don't realize exactly how much space a plant needs when it grows. Proper spacing is important not just to accommodate the plants' sizes but also for air circulation. Keep this in mind when appropriating spots to plant your seeds.

Even a small investment of time and effort to gardening activities is sure to be greatly rewarded. Those rewards may come in food to feed our families or in flowers and other decorative plants to beautify our environment. Everyone can reap these rewards. The tips that are outlined above will get us started in that direction.