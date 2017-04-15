Fix Up That Old Fixer Upper With These Tips

Smart homeowners are always looking to improve their home. Sometimes the wish list can be a mile long, but the pocket book can be a dollar short! So, just how does one achieve the goal of updating their home on a budget? Learn from what others have found out from experience! You'll be surprised to learn that home improvements don't have to cost a fortune. Let's take a look at a few tips for improving your home on a budget.

When doing a DIY home improvement project, put safety first. Make sure you wear protective equipment such as a hard hat and goggles when needed. Use power tools (especially ones you are not familiar with) with extreme caution. Read the directions and ask for help when needed. Home improvement stores are a great resource of information.

Don't waste water due to leaky faucets or plumbing. Check them regularly and have any issues addresses as soon as possible. Along those same lines, use cold water to wash all your clothes. It will reduce the strain on your hot water heater and add time to its lifespan.

Roof improvements can be an excellent choice for a home improvement project. Consider choosing white tile to re-do your roof. Tiles that are lighter in color can reduce the amount of heat that is pulled into your attic. This helps to save you money on your energy bills in the summer.

Buying fancy decorative pillows can be expensive and occasionally they may not all match. A great way to get around this problem is by buying some fabric and sewing your own pillow cases or pillow coverings. If you choose to make your own pillows, sew the outside of the case and then use stuffing from your old and unwanted pillows to fill the new ones.

The land surrounding a house should slope away from it to encourage water not to accumulate at the bases of walls. Water flowing towards a house's walls is easily the most serious possible drainage problem. Such water build-up can cause rapid and severe damage to walls and foundations. This can turn a minor drainage defect into a serious structural threat.

There are two ways to replace or change a lock: replacing the assembly itself, or only the cylinder. The cylinder, which contains the tumblers and accepts keys, is the critical piece of the lock. If your keys are lost, a cylinder replacement is a simple one. Replace the whole lock set if you are looking to change the appearance of your door.

Refurbishing an unfinished basement floor can bring the space together while increasing the functionality of the basement. Family members and friends will want to go down there more than they did before and one can create a new area to entertain guests. Putting down a wood, carpet, or synthetic floor will really improve ones basement.

Install energy saving windows in your home. They will lower your energy bills while keeping you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. They also increase the value of your home as buyers love new energy saving amenities. Take the time to pick windows that are visually appealing and fit your home's motif.

Improve the look of your kitchen with a natural stone counter-top. Stone counter-tops come in a range of patterns and colors, and are possibly the most durable surface that you can choose. Sold in slabs, they are waterproof and heat resistant, and resist scratches and stains. There are a number of popular natural stone counter-tops to choose from, including marble, slate, granite and soapstone. While they tend to be quite expensive, it is worth the investment, as they last a very long time, and add value to your house.

If you are renovating a small room, replace carpeting with hard flooring, such as hardwood, laminate, or tile. Carpet in a small room will congest the visual field and make the room feel even smaller. The right arrangement of floor tiles or planks, conversely, can make the room feel larger.

If you have a large, open kitchen, consider building or buying a movable kitchen island. An island can be covered with tile, granite, or marble tops, making it the perfect extra surface for preparing meals, serving food, finishing up homework, or as a makeshift mini-bar that goes wherever you need it to. Many models include storage features like drawers, hooks, and built-in cutting blocks.

Before starting any demolition job in your house, take steps to minimize the mess. Lay down plastic and contain the area you will be working in. Keep your tools confined to the work area as well. Demolition is a messy job and having to clean a mess throughout the entire house can take hours of extra time.

A great home improvement tip to use for selling your home or even improving how it looks is to add exterior lighting. Whether you're lighting up your driveway or simply your front and/or back porch, some exterior lighting on and around your home makes a huge difference and enables your home to stand out.

As you can see, it is possible to make upgrades to your home with very little out of pocket money. These valuable upgrades will help to add value and charm to your house. You will be able to do-it-yourself and take great pride in the work you did to make your own home beautiful.